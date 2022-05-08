Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $28.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 547,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 649,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

