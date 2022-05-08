Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 7.91% of Cooper-Standard worth $30,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPS opened at $6.25 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

