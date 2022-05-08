Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,151. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 168,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,307,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.