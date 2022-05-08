Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.
Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,151. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
