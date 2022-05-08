CoreView Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 723,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Yatsen comprises about 0.4% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter worth $106,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YSG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,473. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.38 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

