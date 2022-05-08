CoreView Capital Management Ltd Invests $17.35 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 540,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,000. Li Auto comprises about 4.6% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 5,111,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,303. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

