Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 5,509,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,676,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.43.
About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)
Further Reading
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.