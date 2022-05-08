Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,867,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

