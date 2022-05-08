Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 1,867,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Corsair Gaming (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.