Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $137.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.84.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83. Coupa Software has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.