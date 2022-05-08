Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPNG. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

