Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,122. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

