Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $220.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.71.

W stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

