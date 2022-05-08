Cowen Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.60.

EXPD stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

