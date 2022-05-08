Cowen Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $125.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.