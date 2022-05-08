Cowen Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $20.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.05 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

