Cowen Trims Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Target Price to $19.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE:FSR opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fisker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 568.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

