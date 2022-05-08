Cowen Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.11.
Shares of TWLO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $412.68.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
