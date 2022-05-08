CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 26,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. CRA International has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CRA International by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

