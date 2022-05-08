CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. 26,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. CRA International has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
