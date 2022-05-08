CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,721. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. CRA International has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

