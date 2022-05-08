CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. CRA International has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $614.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CRA International by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CRA International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

