Cranswick’s (CWK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($52.22).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,028 ($37.83) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,004 ($37.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($52.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,445.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,577.80.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.