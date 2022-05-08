Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

