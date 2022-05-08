Critical Review: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) vs. Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($5.15) -1.11 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 944.03 -$25.24 million N/A N/A

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -35.71% -27.43% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kodiak Sciences and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 4 3 0 2.25 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 692.54%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 424.93%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II. The company is also developing a proprietary subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol to achieve higher bioavailability for the treatment chronic heart failure. In addition, it develops proprietary nanotechnology to enable the distribution of water insoluble drugs within the blood circulation, enhance pharmacokinetics, and facilitate drug accumulation in the failing heart. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

