Critical Survey: Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) vs. VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 1.19 -$64.83 million ($1.91) -1.46 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,577.84 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.28

VolitionRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -69.67% -22.89% -19.84% VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

