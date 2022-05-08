Critical Survey: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Starpharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 13.85 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Starpharma $1.61 million 142.97 -$14.74 million N/A N/A

Starpharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and Starpharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Starpharma.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Starpharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, the company develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase II clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; oncology programs, such as DEP radiopharmaceuticals, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP gemcitabine; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat haematological tumours. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

