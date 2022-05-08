Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $128.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $153.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Crocs stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $4,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

