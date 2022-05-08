Crown Advisors Management Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CHS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 2,596,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,670. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

