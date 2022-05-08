Crown Advisors Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Clarus accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Clarus worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 797,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $844.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

