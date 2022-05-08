Crown Advisors Management Inc. Lowers Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities accounts for about 5.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 447,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

