Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust accounts for 3.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 176,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.16. 90,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,583. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.