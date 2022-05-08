Crowny Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $913,824.04 and $124,788.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,976,102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

