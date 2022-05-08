CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,745,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

