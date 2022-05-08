CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTIC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,581. The stock has a market cap of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.