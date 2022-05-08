Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $318.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.