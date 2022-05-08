Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

