Curecoin (CURE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $460.00

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $707,493.68 and approximately $460.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00275932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00015511 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,567,798 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

