CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,874. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 131,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

