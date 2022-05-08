DA Davidson Cuts nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $30.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LASR. Raymond James lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of LASR opened at $13.30 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

