DAFI Protocol (DAFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $287,909.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $6.44 million and $287,909.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,441.67 or 1.00039934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00029209 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,947,416 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

