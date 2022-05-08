Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

