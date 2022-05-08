Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,301 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

uniQure stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

