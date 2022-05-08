Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

CFG opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

