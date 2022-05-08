Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 158,706 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000.

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

