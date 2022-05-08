Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.38.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.12. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

