DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,152.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000270 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

