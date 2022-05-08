DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

