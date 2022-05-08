DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DVA stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,025. DaVita has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after buying an additional 67,744 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

