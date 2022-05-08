Day & Ennis LLC Buys 282 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,418,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

