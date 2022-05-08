Day & Ennis LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

KO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,654,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

