Day & Ennis LLC Has $36.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.05 and a 200-day moving average of $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

